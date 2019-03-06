Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for TARAS MICHAEL (TED) ZAWALY. View Sign

ZAWALY, TARAS MICHAEL (TED) Passed away peacefully at the age of 80 on Saturday, March 2, 2019. Ted was predeceased by his parents Mary and Michael, brother Walter and sister-in-law Denise. Ted will be greatly missed by his sister Ann, niece Marika, husband Dexter and their children Arsene and Keishean. We would like to thank Joseph Brant Hospital, Alexander Place in Waterdown, Acclaim Heath, Halton Mental Health, Alzheimer's Society of Hamilton/Halton and Dr. Glen Peers of Milton for the excellent care given to Ted over the years. Visitation will take place on Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. with prayer service at 7:30 p.m. at the Dodsworth and Brown Funeral Home - Burlington Chapel (2241 New Street, Burlington) A Funeral Service will take place on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the chapel. Interment at Evergreen Cemetery, Milton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Joseph Brant Foundation or the Canadian Mental Health - Halton Region. Online condolences

ZAWALY, TARAS MICHAEL (TED) Passed away peacefully at the age of 80 on Saturday, March 2, 2019. Ted was predeceased by his parents Mary and Michael, brother Walter and sister-in-law Denise. Ted will be greatly missed by his sister Ann, niece Marika, husband Dexter and their children Arsene and Keishean. We would like to thank Joseph Brant Hospital, Alexander Place in Waterdown, Acclaim Heath, Halton Mental Health, Alzheimer's Society of Hamilton/Halton and Dr. Glen Peers of Milton for the excellent care given to Ted over the years. Visitation will take place on Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. with prayer service at 7:30 p.m. at the Dodsworth and Brown Funeral Home - Burlington Chapel (2241 New Street, Burlington) A Funeral Service will take place on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the chapel. Interment at Evergreen Cemetery, Milton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Joseph Brant Foundation or the Canadian Mental Health - Halton Region. Online condolences www.dbburlington.ca Funeral Home DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - BURLINGTON

2241 NEW STREET

Burlington , ON L7R 1J2

(905) 637-5233 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close