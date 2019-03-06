ZAWALY, TARAS MICHAEL (TED) Passed away peacefully at the age of 80 on Saturday, March 2, 2019. Ted was predeceased by his parents Mary and Michael, brother Walter and sister-in-law Denise. Ted will be greatly missed by his sister Ann, niece Marika, husband Dexter and their children Arsene and Keishean. We would like to thank Joseph Brant Hospital, Alexander Place in Waterdown, Acclaim Heath, Halton Mental Health, Alzheimer's Society of Hamilton/Halton and Dr. Glen Peers of Milton for the excellent care given to Ted over the years. Visitation will take place on Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. with prayer service at 7:30 p.m. at the Dodsworth and Brown Funeral Home - Burlington Chapel (2241 New Street, Burlington) A Funeral Service will take place on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the chapel. Interment at Evergreen Cemetery, Milton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Joseph Brant Foundation or the Canadian Mental Health - Halton Region. Online condolences www.dbburlington.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 6, 2019