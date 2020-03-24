|
|
HRYHOR, Taras (Terry) Paul In Loving Memory It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Terry Hryhor, on March 20, 2020, at the age of 92, after a life well-lived. Beloved husband of Thelma (nee MacPhee), father of Paula (Brian), Sandra (Roberto), Sheree, Iris (predeceased) and Ellen (Oliver) and grandfather of Meagan, Lyndsay and Alexander. Born in Sheho, Saskatchewan, in 1928, Terry was the fifth of eight children of John and Mary Hryhor, who were among the province's first Ukrainian homesteaders. After training to become a teacher, Terry decided to move to Toronto, Ontario. There he met the love of his life, Thelma, originally from Prince Edward Island, whom he married in 1957. Terry eventually went into business partnership, creating Associated Bailiffs & Co., and so began his long career as a bailiff and auctioneer until his retirement in 1995. Terry had a deep and abiding love of all things family and ensured that relatives far and wide remained connected. He always had a project or two on the go, whether it was buying properties or planting a huge garden at his country retreat in Erin, Ontario, where he also built a barn and lighthouse. He was quick to tell a joke or story and delighted in creating his own trivia. As anticipated, we are bereft. Private funeral arrangements will be held on Saturday, March 28th, with interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, where he will be forever close to Iris. A Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date. For those who wish, donations may be made to St. Joseph's Health Care Centre, Toronto, www.stjoestoronto.ca, Mohyla Institute, 1240 Temperance Street, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, S7N 0P1, www.mohylainstitute.ca. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 24, 2020