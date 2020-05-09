TOOMES, TARVO It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we say a final farewell to our beloved father and grandfather Tarvo Toomes who left us on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. In his own words, he lived an interesting life. Tarvo was born in Tallinn on June 14, 1931 in a free and prosperous Estonia. He grew up in Nõmme, a suburb of Tallinn with his mother, Armide, father, Juhan and younger brother, Juhan Jr. (deceased). At the age of 13 he, along with the rest of his family, was forced to leave his beloved Estonia behind and move to Stockholm, Sweden to evade the incoming red army forces that later occupied their homeland. Tarvo spent his youth in Sweden until he received a Rotary scholarship to attend the Georgia Institute of Technology where he eventually graduated as an Industrial Engineer. It was in America that he met his future wife, Inga Pajur (deceased). They married in New York City in 1958 and soon thereafter moved to Toronto, Ontario where they settled and remained until their passing. It was in Toronto where they bought a house and started a family that eventually grew to include two children and four grandchildren. Their greatest gift was to build a very strong family unit that remains close to this day. May you rest in peace beside your lovely wife. He is survived by his daughter Merike (Rob); grandsons, Markus (Marissa), Aleksander, and Mihkel (Samantha); his son, Tarvo Martin (Triinu); and grandson, Tarvo Oliver. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 9, 2020.