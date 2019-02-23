Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for TATSUO JAMES NASU. View Sign

NASU, TATSUO JAMES Jimmy passed away peacefully at home, two days after celebrating his 91st birthday, with his family at his side. Beloved husband of Nobuko (nee Shinde) for 62 years. Loving father of Reggie (Diane), Michael (Nancy), Sandra (Keith) and Noreen (Bill). Cherished grandfather of Kevin, Stephen, David, Eric, Daniel, Matthew, Sarah, Nicole and Erin. Predeceased brothers Minoru, Takashi, Kaoru, Bert and sisters Masako and Sayako. Jimmy will be fondly remembered by his many nephews, nieces, extended family members and many friends. The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to Dr. A. Toguri and staff. Our dad will be remembered for his love and enjoyment of sports. He not only shared his knowledge of baseball with his children but to the many teams he coached in Scarborough. He was also recognized for his many years of volunteerism by the National Association for Japanese Canadians (NAJC). One of his grandchildren's treasured memories was the annual Kishu picnic held in Oshawa, where he tossed mochi (rice cakes) to all the Wakayama-ken people. After his retirement, he enjoyed his role helping the many seniors at the Momiji Senior Centre. Jimmy entertained the many ladies with his humourous stories. To recognize Jim's life, a private family service has been held. Flowers and koden gratefully declined.

Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close