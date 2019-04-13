Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for TED SICINSKI. View Sign

SICINSKI, TED October 3, 1935 - April 10, 2019 Ted passed away peacefully at the Dorothy Ley Hospice surrounded by his family, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Loving husband of Colleen. Proud father to David Sicinski (Annette), Donna Hughes, Jillian Speck (Matthew), Todd Sicinski (Fay), Darla Robinson (Mark). He adored all of his grandchildren: Chelsea Sicinski, Elliott, Isaac and Oliver Speck, Ethan and Cameron Sicinski, James and Hannah Robinson, and Adrianna Sicinski. Ted will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by brother and best friend Bob Sicinski and his wife Pat, nephew John Sicinski, niece Sarah Tyers, loving sister Wanda Gyokery and late husband Bert, nephews and nieces John, Lisa, Paula and Dan Gyokery. He will also be forever remembered by many close friends. Ted truly lived life to the fullest through his love of family, sports and travelling. Hockey has been Ted's passion from the age of 8. Through the years, he played and coached at many levels. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses that helped Ted through his treatments for many years at Princess Margaret Hospital as well as the doctor, nurses, caregivers and volunteers at the Dorothy Ley Hospice. Donations can be made to the The Princess Margaret Hospital or Dorothy Ley Hospice. Family and friends are welcome to attend Ted's "Celebration of Life" on Saturday, April 20th from 1:30-4:00 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion, 456 Hensall Circle, Mississauga.

