ZELLENRATH, TED Peacefully at his home on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at the age of 81. Beloved husband of Milvi Zellenrath (nee Luks). Loving father of Ian (Shelly) and Brian. Cherished grandfather of Ethan, Callie, Ben and James. Predeceased by his daughter-in-law Janice. Ted will be greatly missed by his nieces, nephews, family and many friends. Friends will be received at the Ward Funeral Home, 2035 Weston Road (north of Lawrence Avenue), Weston, on Wednesday from 6-9 p.m. A service will be held in the chapel on Thursday, May 23rd at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Sanctuary Park Cemetery.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 18, 2019