Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
McKersie-Kocher Funeral Home
114 Main Street East
Milton, ON L9T 1N5
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:30 AM
McKersie-Kocher Funeral Home
114 Main Street East
Milton, ON L9T 1N5
TEENA FEENSTRA Obituary
FEENSTRA, TEENA Passed away peacefully at Milton District Hospital on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at the age of 76. Beloved sister of John and Beverley Feenstra, Stella and Bill Lekx, Hans and Elaine Feenstra and Stan and Mary Feenstra. Predeceased by her sister Anna Devitt. Teena will be missed by many nieces and nephews and their families. Our family would like to thank the staff at Milton District Hospital, Martindale and McKersie-Kocher Funeral Home for their support at this difficult time. Family and friends are invited to visit at the McKERSIE-KOCHER FUNERAL HOME, 114 Main St. E., Milton, 905-878-4452, on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. A Celebration of her Life will begin at 11:30 a.m. with a reception to follow. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations to Milton District Hospital or the Oakville-Milton Humane Society would be appreciated. Letters of condolence, shared stories and memorial donations may be left for the family online at www.mckersie-kocher.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 26, 2020
