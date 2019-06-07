HOOD, TERENCE ALAN (TERRY) Died peacefully at Port Perry Hospital, on Saturday, June 1, 2019. Terry worked in the grocery business all his life at all the major chains, most of which he outlived. He is survived by his loving wife Joan, son Alan and daughter Libbi, as well as his daughter-in-law Lisa and granddaughter Emma Jade, the light of his life and his son-in-law Daniel Cullen. At Terry's request there will be no funeral, but donations in his memory to the Port Perry Hospital Foundation or Oak Ridges Hospice of Durham are appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Low and Low Funeral Home, 1763 Reach Street, Port Perry (905-985-7331). For online condolences, please visit www.lowandlow.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on June 7, 2019