DOIDGE, QC, JD, TERENCE "TERRY" Passed away peacefully, on November 24, 2020, after a brief illness. Predeceased by Marie, his beloved wife of 55 years. Loving father and papa to Brent (Genevieve) and their children Matthew and Nicolas, and to Brian and his children with Judy, Jillian and Michael. Terry was born in Toronto in 1927 and attended Oakwood Collegiate and graduated from University of Toronto, Osgoode Hall in 1953. He was a talented musician who played the piano and formed many bands while playing on the CPR boats cruising the Great Lakes during the summers while attending high school and university. Terry had a law practice for over 30 years in Toronto before being appointed a judge in the Federal Court in 1995. While practicing law, he also worked with British Intelligence MI5 from 1965 to 1968. A man of many talents and achievements, his true passion was his love for Marie and his family. Special thanks to the staff at Donway Place for the excellent ongoing care and kindness they provided. A celebration of life is planned for a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Salvation Army would be appreciated.



