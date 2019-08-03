GRAYSTON, TERENCE JOSEPH July 10, 1983 - July 28, 2019 Passed away at the age of 36. Much loved by mother, Patricia (Karl), predeceased father Terence, and predeceased sister Trishia. Will be sadly missed by brother, Timothy; sister, Tara; and partner Pauline; nephew, Tyrese; and niece, Trisha; and predeceased grandparents Michael and Margaret Shea; predeceased grandfather Charles Grayston; and Pauline Salmon. Many aunts, uncles and cousins and dear friends. Public viewing will be held at Highland Funeral Home, 3280 Sheppard Ave. E., Scarborough, ON., on Wednesday, August 7th, at 11 a.m. Service at 12 noon. Resting place to follow at Duffin Meadows Cemetery, 2205 Brock Rd., Pickering, ON. IN lieu of flowers, donations to Mental Health.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 3, 2019