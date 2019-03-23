Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for TERENCE M. McDERMOTT. View Sign



McDERMOTT, TERENCE M. Passed peacefully at Sunnybrook Hospital Kilgour Wing (K-Wing) on Friday, March 15, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years Audrey and their three children; Jean Davies and her husband Paul, Tom and his wife Gwen and their daughter Lexy, and Peter and his wife Nancy and their three children Samantha, Douglas and Keara. Terry was born on September 6, 1921, in Montreal and grew up in Kingston, Ontario. He served proudly in the RCAF during WWII and after the war he moved to Scarborough and worked for his longtime friend in the private sector. He was a proud volunteer in K-Wing for 26 years. Terry was a devoted Catholic and a true gentleman, in every sense of the word. Terry and Audrey shared many activities together including dancing and HAM radio. Terry (VE3 GKF) was actively involved in local HAM associations and volunteered in the operation of the HAM radio stations at the CNE, the Ontario Science Centre and Sunnybrook Hospital. Terry was a wonderful story teller and started all his stories with "I probably told you this one before . . ." We will miss his many stories. We would like to thank the staff of the Kilgour Wing for the wonderful care they provided for Dad. A private Mass was held and Interment has taken place at Holy Cross Cemetery in Welland. In lieu of flowers, donations to K-Wing would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

