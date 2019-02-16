Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for TERENCE OWENS ANDERSON. View Sign

ANDERSON, TERENCE OWENS Died after a brief illness February 10, 2019, at South Muskoka Memorial Hospital Bracebridge, at the age of 86. Terry was born and raised in Toronto and later moved to Etobicoke and raised his family. In retirement Terry lived in Muskoka in the summers and wintered in Mexico. Terry loved Muskoka and had a piece of Paradise on Paradise Lane overlooking the lake. Beloved husband of Patricia (Pat) for 63 years. Loving Father of Wendy (Tony), Wayne (Claire), Brian (Vicky) and Brad. Grandpa to Thomas, Shannon, Jonothon, Joshua, Cole and Hailey. Terry will be missed by cousins, family and friends. Cremation has taken place. A Memorial service will be held for Terry at Reynolds Funeral Home – Turner Chapel, Bracebridge, Ontario, February 23, 2019. Visitation from 11:00 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., service at 1:00 followed by a reception. The family is planning a Celebration of Life in the warmer months. Memorial donations may be made to the or Alzheimer Society of Muskoka. Condolences may be left at

