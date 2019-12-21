Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terence (Terry) PARKER. View Sign Service Information Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Peel Chapel 2180 Hurontario Street Mississauga , ON L5B 1M8 (905)-279-7663 Obituary

PARKER, Terence (Terry) Passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Trillium Health Partners, Mississauga. Terry will be missed by his loving wife Kathy of 42 years and their precious cat Buddy. He will be very fondly remembered and cherished by his friends and family, including many nieces and nephews, and their families. He was much loved for his infectious smile, his dry wit, and of course the "Parker Fly" service he readily provided. Terry's early interest in cars led him to a successful career in autobody and aircraft refinishing. He had a passion for the chase of antiques, redware and street rods, and the added benefit of the comraderie it provided. If Terry could leave the world with one piece of wisdom, it would be "Zip it, lock it, put it in your pocket!" Terry was predeceased by his parents, Aileen and Jack Parker, and brothers Rance and Kurt. As per Terry's wishes, please have a happy and safe holiday, and Merry Christmas. There will be a celebration of Terry's life in the spring. Details will be available at a later date. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Turner & Porter Peel Chapel, 2180 Hurontario St., Mississauga. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, please donate to The Canadian Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation. Online condolences may be made through



