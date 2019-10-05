CROSSEY, TERENCE PATRICK May 24, 1945 - September 29, 2019 Surrounded by family, Terry passed away in his 75th year on Sunday, September 29, 2019. Terry was born in Toronto, to John and Rosa Crossey, and was an older brother to Warren (all deceased). Terry leaves behind his loving wife of 46 years Kate. Loved and remembered by his in-laws Allan and Maureen. Terry will also be greatly missed by the Hepburn, Gauthier and Dobson families. Friends and family can gather for a Celebration of Life at Terry's favourite place, the Scarboro Golf Club on Sunday, October 20th at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the or the Canadian Lung Association.

