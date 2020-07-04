GREENWOOD, TERENCE PETER October 27, 1949 – June 24, 2020 Born in Toronto, Terry was predeceased by his parents Charles and Veronica. He is survived by his brother Christopher (Deborah), his wife Catherine, daughter Jill Fisher (Tim), son Brad (Rachel Poley), grandchildren Carter Fisher, Noah and Maeve Greenwood and extended family. Terry was devoted to his work in advertising and his career spanned decades, eventually taking him from Toronto to Asia, the Middle East and most recently Africa. He was a natural athlete and loved sports, following Toronto team standings no matter where he was in the world. Some of his best friendships started at baseball diamonds, golf courses and arenas. The support he received in Tanzania was of great comfort during his journey with cancer. He was very loved and will be sincerely missed. A memorial service has been held in Dar es Salaam and a gathering in Canada will follow when possible.



