TERENCE SCRIVENER KING
KING, TERENCE SCRIVENER 101.5 years of age, of Southampton, England, and longtime resident of Richmond Hill, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 22, 2020. Such is the pathway to the stars. Survived by his wife of 78 wonderful years, Dorothy King. Battle of Britain Spitfire Pilot and RCAF Flight Lieutenant, Squadron 405 (Terry and the Pirates). After leaving the Forces, Terry worked in public administration for the federal government and with the town of Richmond Hill, eventually establishing Upper Canada Appraisals. Terry and Dorothy raised three children: Robin, Peta and Brent (Lucille). He was the strong and steadfast hand in all of our lives. Proud to be a grandfather to Ian (Natalie), Lindsey, Scott, Ruilan and great-grandfather to Sam and Ben. Fondly remembered by all for his wry sense of humour and his gifted communication. Cremation has taken place. No service will take place as per Terry's wishes.

Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 26, 2020.
