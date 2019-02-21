SMITH, TERENCE (TERRY) January 29, 2019 at Vancouver General Hospital in the loving arms of his wife (Gloria) and daughter (Dr. Ashley). "The radiance which was once so bright be now forever taken from my sight. We will grieve not, rather find strength in what remains behind". A celebration of life in Toronto, later this year TBA. In memory of Terry, contributions to the Lung Association or a charity of your choice gratefully appreciated.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for TERENCE (TERRY) SMITH.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 21, 2019