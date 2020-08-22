DINEEN, TERENCE STEPHEN September 24, 1951 – August 15, 2020 It is with profound sadness, that we announce the passing of Terence Stephen Dineen, loving husband, father and grandfather, on August 15, 2020, in Toronto. Terry was a devoted husband to his wife, of 46 years, Susan. A loving father to Lauren and son-in-law Romeo Duarte; and proud Papa to his grandchildren, Kingsley and Theodore. Terry was born in Toronto in 1951, the son of John and Marjorie Dineen. One of seven children, Terry leaves behind his brothers and sisters, Patrick, Dianne, Susan, Caryl, John and Kelly. From an early age, Terry was an avid reader, lover of chocolate and a sports enthusiast. Terry and Susan met while attending Ryerson University in Toronto. He later attended Dalhousie University and graduated from the University of Windsor Law School. Terry went on to practice corporate and commercial law. A committed runner in his younger years, Terry ran four marathons. He loved sports and was especially passionate about the Toronto Blue Jays and watching soccer. He travelled to England frequently over the years to watch his favourite soccer team, Luton Town. One of his most treasured memories was being there in person to watch them win the Littlewoods Cup Final in 1988, 3-2 over Arsenal in what was voted one of the top 10 best games at the old Wembley Stadium. He also loved watching his grandsons play sports, taking so much pride in seeing them love the games he was so passionate about. Terry was a self-declared wine snob. Enjoying nothing more than an evening with friends and a great bottle. He became semi-famous on Twitter in recent years with his handle @TheWineSnob101 and had over 4,000 followers reading his daily thoughts on wine and philosophy. A lover of the arts, he was an enthusiastic opera fan and a passionate art collector, supporting local Canadian artists. A season ticket holder with the Canadian Opera Company for 22 years, Terry loved going to the opera with his brother Patrick and nephews, Michael and Eric, including attending Wagner's Ring Cycle, that opened Toronto's new opera house in 2006. In 2015, Terry published his first novel, "Suicide Girls". It was a lifelong ambition to write a novel and a bucket list item he proudly accomplished. Known for his unique sense of humour, Terry was beloved by all who knew him. He was a funny, intelligent, kind and loving man who will be greatly missed and remembered with incredible love. A private family celebration will be planned. As an expression of sympathy, a donation to your favorite animal charity would be greatly appreciated.



