TERESA BRIGID HORRIGAN
1929 - 2020
HORRIGAN, TERESA BRIGID (nee FITZMAURICE) February 1, 1929 - May 18, 2020 Teresa died peacefully on May 18, 2020 at the age of ninety-one. She was married to Vincent J. Horrigan (deceased 2010) for fifty-seven years. Together, they raised their eight children: Anne-Marie (Bob Kennedy), Bill (Susan Whelpdale), Colleen (Rod Murray), Karen (Michael Kelly), Kevin (Kelly Walsh), Kerry (Lori Ann Moriyama), Mary Ellen (Sean Draper) and Vince (Sharon Brown). Teresa was a proud grandmother to thirteen, including: Kyle (deceased 1986), Tara (deceased 2010), Nathan (Erica), Michael, April (Brad), Matheson (Cecilia), Kevin (Kailee), Padraig (Carly), Caitlyn (Michael), Thomas, Keenan, Elyse (Branden) and Madeleine. Teresa was blessed with four great-grandchildren: Shayla, Gracie-Lynn, Miles, Harrison (and Tara Winnie Catherine Philips who is due to arrive soon). Teresa was the youngest daughter of Annie (McCann) and George Fitzmaurice. Teresa was predeceased by her brothers and sisters, Mary Sheehy, Anne Hill, Margaret Haid, Jack Fitzmaurice, Rita Ondercin and Matt Fitzmaurice. Teresa married Vince Horrigan on Valentine's Day 1953, honeymooned at Niagara Falls and settled in Toronto. In 1956 they moved to their new home in Oakville where they raised their family. Teresa and Vince travelled the world extensively. In 2018 Teresa moved to the Chartwell Waterford Memory Care Facility where she was cared for by an enthusiastic and dedicated group of caregivers. Due to COVID-19, a private family service will be held immediately. A larger 'Celebration of Teresa's Life' will be organized at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations to the Alzheimer Society would be greatly appreciated.

Published in Toronto Star on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
