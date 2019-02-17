Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for TERESA DELGRECO. View Sign

DELGRECO, TERESA With sadness, we announce the passing of Teresa on February 14, 2019, at the age of 82. Predeceased by her brother Evaldo and sister Concetta Oggiano, she leaves behind her many nieces, nephews, cousins and their families. She will forever be remembered as a generous and loving Zia who will always be in the hearts of her family. Visitation will be held at Bernardo Funeral Home (2960 Dufferin St., south of Lawrence Ave. W.), on Monday, February 18th from 1-3 p.m. with a funeral service in the chapel beginning at 3:00 p.m. Private cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Teresa may be made to the .

