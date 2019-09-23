Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Teresa Florence MACNEIL. View Sign Service Information Newediuk Funeral Home - Kipling Chapel 2058 Kipling Ave Etobicoke , ON M9W4J9 (416)-745-7555 Obituary

MACNEIL, Teresa Florence It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved sister Teresa Florence on Friday, September 20, 2019, at Humber Valley Terrace in Etobicoke, at the age of 82. Teresa was the eldest daughter born September 18, 1937 to the late Ambrose and Mary (nee Delorey) of Christmas Island, NS. Teresa is survived by her sisters, Sarah of Toronto, Mary (the late Wilfred) Clarkin of North Wiltshire, PEI, Elizabeth (the late Leon) Seymour of Scarborough and her brother Kenneth of Christmas Island, NS. Dear aunt of Patrick, Alan and Philip Clarkin of North Wiltshire, PEI and Tracy Lampron of Windsor, ON. Proud great-aunt of seven grandnieces and one great-grandniece. Teresa had a special attachment to her grandnephew Justin her "Bunga Bear" since his childhood. Teresa was predeceased by her youngest sister Margaret. Teresa was challenged during her life with surgeries but was a fighter with spirit and determination in her recovery to resume a full life. Teresa loved working with people which was exemplified during her many years at the Women's College Hospital, attending night school to obtain a diploma and advance her career as a healthcare worker. Happiness to Teresa was enjoying visits with family and longtime friends, dinner parties, toe- tapping Scottish violin music and the companionship of her feline pets Puddy and Tammy. She was a person of high integrity, kindness and deeply religious, faithful to watching the Daily TV Mass and reciting her rosary. To honour Teresa's wishes a Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at St. Bernard de Clairvaux Catholic Church, 1789 Lawrence Ave. W., Toronto, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Newediuk Funeral Home, Kipling Chapel, 416-745-7555. Online condolences at



