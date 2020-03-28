|
DUDA SADLOWSKI, Teresa Frances August 18, 1932 - March 20, 2020 In Loving Memory of a Dedicated Wife, Mother and Friend Safely home with the Lord Teresa Frances Duda Sadlowski, born in Rzeszow, Poland, to Franciszka Wilk and Kazimierz Duda, passed away peacefully on March 20, 2020, fulfilling the longing of her heart to join her husband of 61 years, Victor, who passed away one year ago. Teresa's life was one of overcoming, from experiencing captivity in a concentration camp as a child during WWII, to newfound hope as a teenager growing up in Arusha, Tanganyika in the care of clergy. She began a new chapter in her life in Canada, where she met Victor and started a family. With books like "A Stolen Childhood" and "Polish Orphans of Tengeru" retracing her early years, Teresa found meaning and happiness within the commitment of marriage and family life. Teresa is survived by her grandchildren, Claire and Charles, her son and his wife, Richard and Frances, her daughter, Linda, and extended family and longtime friends. A memorial service will take place later in the Spring. A donation may be made in Teresa's honour to autismcanada.org (individuals with autism) or [email protected] (seniors facing illness), both offering compassionate support to our family.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 28, 2020