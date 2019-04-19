Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sister Teresa GARVEY CSJ. View Sign

GARVEY CSJ, Sister Teresa (formerly Sister Maria Goretti) Died peacefully at Sisters of St. Joseph's Residence, 2 O'Connor Drive, Toronto, Ontario on April 16, 2019 in the 67 year of her religious life. She was predeceased by her parents, Patrick Joseph Garvey from Co. Limerick, Ireland and Dorothy Mary (Last) Garvey from England, and her brothers Martin Desmond Garvey and Neil Garvey. She will be sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews who visited her faithfully as well as by her friends and Sisters in Community. Sheila Mary Teresa Garvey entered the Sisters of St. Joseph of Toronto, September 8, 1952, received the habit and was given the name of Sister Maria Goretti. She made final profession in 1958 and celebrated her diamond Jubilee in 2013. Sister Teresa served in ministry in various institutions of the congregation before entering the nursing profession. She graduated as a Registered Nurse in 1973 from the Quo Vadis School of Nursing. Sister Teresa lived the charism of the Sisters of St. Joseph and was a great asset to St. Michael's Hospital where she welcomed many patients as the "dear neighbour", kindly assisting them in their various needs. Her generous and gentle nature was shared with many as she volunteered at Nazareth House for Women, The Mustard Seed and Out Of The Cold. After her health declined Sister Teresa entered into prayer ministry for the needs of the world. She died peacefully at St. Joseph's Residence in the care centre where she had been receiving excellent nursing care and love. Visitation will take place at St. Joseph's Residence, 2 O'Connor Drive, Toronto, Monday, April 22, 2019 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. with a prayer vigil at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on April 23, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the chapel at 2 O'Connor Drive, Toronto. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery.



