HUME, TERESA With great sadness, we announce the passing of Teresa Constance Hume, on May 11, 2019, at home, with her family at her side. Predeceased by her beloved Husband Bill and loving Brother Victor. Cherished Mother of Maria (Jim), Peter (Mary) and Chris (Leigh). Grandmother of Paul (Lucy), Michelle, Christie and Billy and Sister to John (Ray). Mom loved playing cards with her great group of friends, cooking, volunteering, traveling and especially spending time with her grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial has already taken place. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on May 18, 2019