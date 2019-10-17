Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for TERESA IANNO. View Sign Service Information Cardinal Funeral Homes - Bathurst Chapel 366 Bathurst Street Toronto , ON M5T 2S6 (416)-603-1444 Obituary

IANNO, TERESA (nee GALLORO) It is with much sadness that Teresa's family shares her passing on October 15, 2019, at age 85. She is survived, and lovingly remembered by her husband, Pasquale; children, Tony (Christine), Enzo (Grace) and Robert (Connie). She will live on forever in the hearts and spirits of her 8 grandchildren, Rebecca, Adrian, Stephanie, Amanda, Jason, Lucas, Nicholas and Michael. She is also survived by sister Irene Baniuk and nephews, Joe and Vince Cordiano. She was predeceased by sister Maria Cordiano and brother Eric Galloro. Teresa, a gentle, loving and selfless soul, to whom family was everything, loved travelling and always providing a welcoming refuge to family and friends. She will be remembered with a visitation Friday, October 18th, 4-9 p.m., at Cardinal Funeral Home, 366 Bathurst St. Funeral is on Saturday, October 19th, at 9:30 a.m., at St. Francis Church, 72 Mansfield Avenue. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the Alzheimer Society or charity of your choice. Her family wishes to thank the staff at Cawthra Gardens for their exemplary care and family environment.

IANNO, TERESA (nee GALLORO) It is with much sadness that Teresa's family shares her passing on October 15, 2019, at age 85. She is survived, and lovingly remembered by her husband, Pasquale; children, Tony (Christine), Enzo (Grace) and Robert (Connie). She will live on forever in the hearts and spirits of her 8 grandchildren, Rebecca, Adrian, Stephanie, Amanda, Jason, Lucas, Nicholas and Michael. She is also survived by sister Irene Baniuk and nephews, Joe and Vince Cordiano. She was predeceased by sister Maria Cordiano and brother Eric Galloro. Teresa, a gentle, loving and selfless soul, to whom family was everything, loved travelling and always providing a welcoming refuge to family and friends. She will be remembered with a visitation Friday, October 18th, 4-9 p.m., at Cardinal Funeral Home, 366 Bathurst St. Funeral is on Saturday, October 19th, at 9:30 a.m., at St. Francis Church, 72 Mansfield Avenue. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the Alzheimer Society or charity of your choice. Her family wishes to thank the staff at Cawthra Gardens for their exemplary care and family environment. Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close