IANNO, TERESA (nee GALLORO) It is with much sadness that Teresa's family shares her passing on October 15, 2019, at age 85. She is survived, and lovingly remembered by her husband, Pasquale; children, Tony (Christine), Enzo (Grace) and Robert (Connie). She will live on forever in the hearts and spirits of her 8 grandchildren, Rebecca, Adrian, Stephanie, Amanda, Jason, Lucas, Nicholas and Michael. She is also survived by sister Irene Baniuk and nephews, Joe and Vince Cordiano. She was predeceased by sister Maria Cordiano and brother Eric Galloro. Teresa, a gentle, loving and selfless soul, to whom family was everything, loved travelling and always providing a welcoming refuge to family and friends. She will be remembered with a visitation Friday, October 18th, 4-9 p.m., at Cardinal Funeral Home, 366 Bathurst St. Funeral is on Saturday, October 19th, at 9:30 a.m., at St. Francis Church, 72 Mansfield Avenue. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the Alzheimer Society or charity of your choice. Her family wishes to thank the staff at Cawthra Gardens for their exemplary care and family environment.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 17, 2019