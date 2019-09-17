IANTORNO, TERESA Peacefully, at Weston Terrace Care Community Nursing Home, on September 15, 2019, at the age of 87. Beloved wife of the late Luigi. Cherished by her children Attilio (Rose), Pietro, Carmela (Tony Passarella - predeceased). Fondly remembered by her loving grandchildren Riccardo, Luigino (Ashley), Nadia, Giancarlo and Wilhelm. Always missed by her sisters Laura (Giuseppe Pesce) and Lucia (Egidio Gallo). Our gratitude to the health care professionals at Weston Terrace for all their care and support. Relatives and friends are welcomed to The BERNARDO FUNERAL HOMES, 2960 Dufferin St., on Wednesday from 2 – 4 and 6 – 9 p.m. Mass of Christian burial in St. Charles Borromeo Church (811 Lawrence Ave. W., Toronto), on Thursday at 10 a.m. Entombment in Prospect Cemetery. If desired, a donation to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 17, 2019