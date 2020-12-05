ROBERTS, Teresa Laurene (nee MOORE) Peacefully and surrounded by her family on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, in her 91st year. Beloved wife of the late Allan Savage. Cherished mother of Mike Savage, Steve Savage, Maryanne Wilson (Brad Wilson), Rosalie Savage (Larry Aicken) and Robert Savage. Loving grandmother of Jennifer Savage, Stephanie D'Abreo, Michelle Carabache, Allen Savage, Danielle Wilson, Brandon Wilson, Alexandria Aicken-Savage, Macauley Aicken-Savage, and Austin Aicken-Savage. Great-grandmother of Shayne Savage, Nathaniel Savage, Julius Carabache, Odessa Carabache, Marcus Carabache, Lucas Carabache, Olivia D'Abreo, Michael D'Abreo, Benjamin D'Abreo, Aria D'Abreo, Riley Barsalou-Wilson, and Morgan Barsalou-Wilson and great-great-grandmother of Ethan Pulido. Survived by her brothers John "Jack" Moore and Bert Moore (Helen). Predeceased by her son, John Savage, brother Jim Moore and sister, Mary Moore. Teresa was by all accounts a truly remarkable woman. Wisdom and kindness were her stock, and she gave freely of those, touching thousands of lives, sometimes in small ways and others more profoundly and each was a better person for it. A cherished Sister, Aunt, and friend; Teresa brightened our lives when she was part of them, and her memory will continue to shine. So many things to so many people but mostly Teresa was our Mother and our Grandmother. The foundation we were built upon and the one we turned to in celebration and in sadness, in health and illness, in good times and bad. To know Mom's love was to know happiness. Mom will be missed in our daily lives, but we feel her love in the memories we share and know Mom will continue to be there in our hearts. A private Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, Kenilworth with interment at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Kenilworth. Extended family and friends are welcome to view the Mass live stream on Saturday, December 5th at 11:00 a.m. by visiting: https://www.facebook.com/England-Funeral-Home-1863283503935858
. Those wishing to make a donation in memory of Teresa are asked to consider a charity of their choice. Arrangements entrusted to the England Funeral Home, Mount Forest. "Many women do noble things, but you surpass them all." Proverbs 31:10 & 25:31