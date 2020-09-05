PASCHT, Teresa M October 15, 1924 - February 25, 2020 Passed away peacefully in her sleep, early on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, in her residence at the Trilogy LTC in Toronto. She was 95 years old. She was born October 15, 1924, in the Austro-Hungarian town of Apatin, in then Yugoslavia. She was the eldest daughter of the late John Maurer and Eva Buchmüller. She arrived, along with her family, to Canada in 1927. She grew up in downtown Toronto, close to St Patrick's German Catholic Parish. She was also predeceased by her loving husband Joseph Pascht, whom she married April 18, 1953, and by her sister Mary T Hewison. She is survived by her sons, Robert (Anita) and Ralph (Mark). She was loved and will be missed by family and friends in the Greater Toronto Area, the United States and Europe. A private service was held on March 25th, and she was interred in the Holy Family Mausoleum at the Holy Cross Cemetery in Thornhill. We would like to thank the Staff at the Trilogy LTC Residence, and especially the 7th floor staff, for their exceptional care since April, 2018. She was safe, healthy and happy. We will all miss her beautiful smile and infectious laughter. A donation in her memory can be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada, the Canadian Cancer Society
or a charity of your choice. A memorial and celebration of life will be held in the future by notification.