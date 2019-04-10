Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for TERESA MANLEY. View Sign

MANLEY, TERESA July 31, 1965 - April 5, 2019 Beloved wife of Paul James Manley, devoted mother of James and Katie. Loving sister to Tina (Peter Lucia) and Joe Marro (Rosana), and sister-in-law to David (Laurie Savoie), Frank, and John (Brenda). Cherished daughter-in-law of Peter and Sandra Manley; Dear Zia of Joseph and Andrew Lucia; and Daniela and John Michael Marro. Dear Aunt of Alexander, Nathalie, Mathew, and Elizabeth Manley; and Amy Heighington and Andrew Warner. She also leaves to mourn many zias, zios, cousins, friends, neighbours, colleagues, and extended family both in Canada and Italy. Taken from us far too soon, Teresa was devoted to her large family, her friends, her neighbours, and current and former colleagues, many of whom she had known for decades. She was passionate about tennis, cycling, photography, her dog Tucker, and had many other interests. Teresa showed her love in many ways, one of the most beautiful being through her cooking which she learned from her mother. Her greatest passion was travel. Over the years she was able to share this love with her family and friends. Everywhere she went, she turned strangers into friends and truly made a difference in the lives of many people. Teresa was also passionate about the work she did in marketing during her 30-year career. Her main goal in work was always to contribute her talents in order to do an excellent job and to help bring any venture she worked on to its highest potential. Most recently she worked for the CNIB. As a testament to her compassionate nature, when Teresa's mother succumbed to dementia, she innovated a mobile-phone app to aid anyone caring for someone suffering from dementia. Teresa was predeceased by her loving parents Giovanni Marro and Maria Giovanna Marro. The family will receive friends at the Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home, 211 Langstaff Road East (west of Bayview Avenue), on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Funeral Mass will take place within the funeral home in the Chapel of St. Joseph on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. The final rite of committal and entombment will take place at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you make a donation to the Canadian Association of Mental Health.



211 Langstaff Road East

Thornhill , ON L3T 2C7

