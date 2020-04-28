It is with profound sadness that we announce Teresa Holden (nee Cosentino) passed away on April 25, 2020 after a valiant battle with cancer, at the age of 54. Beloved wife of the late David Holden. Adored mother of Amanda and Vanessa. Cherished daughter of Joseph and the late Josephine Cosentino. Sister to Nick and Ida, Annette and John Rampolla, Joe and Karen and Michael and Kate. Daughter-in-law to Elaine and the late Ross Holden. Sister-in-law to Peter, Ann, Bill and the late Judy Hissink. Aunt of Heather and Peter Cosentino, Matthew and Samantha Kilbourne, Aaron, Lauren and Bethany Holden, John and Michael Hissink. Teresa was a light in every room she walked into. Her beautiful smile, gentle personality and caring, optimistic and loving nature was contagious wherever she went. She devoted her life to her two beautiful daughters. Teresa worked many years at Hamilton Beach where she made many friends. Teresa loved spending time with her large family and many friends, her beloved Blue Jays family, golfing with her brothers and father, Sunday dinners, shopping with her sister and walking her dog Marley by the lake. A special thank you to Lisa Simons and her best friend Karen Sacks, for their loving care and support during her courageous battle. Funeral services will be held privately (due to COVID-19). Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life which will be planned for a future date when we will all gather to remember Teresa, a beautiful and remarkable woman, mother, sister and friend, who has touched many lives with her generosity and passion for life. Teresa will live on in our hearts forever. If desired, donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2020.