BURNIE, TERESA MARLENE Passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Health Centre in Toronto on February 16, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Thomas and Anna Burnie and dear sister of Joan Porter (Alan), Sandra Bissonnette (Pierre) and the late Glenna Woods. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the entire staff at Elm Grove Living Centre in Toronto for their unending care and support. Thank you also to all the Doctors and Nurses at St. Joseph's Health Centre in Toronto for their exceptional care and compassion along this last part of her journey.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 25, 2019