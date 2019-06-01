Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Teresa PETRUNGARO. View Sign Service Information Holy Cross Funeral Home 211 Langstaff Road East Thornhill , ON L3T 2C7 (905)-889-7467 Obituary

PETRUNGARO, Teresa It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Mother and Grammy. Teresa passed away peacefully Thursday, May 30, 2019 at the age of 91. Loving wife of the late Luigi. Cherished mother of Robert (Kim) and Anna Morris (Tom). Proudest Grammy of her grandchildren Richard (Laurie), Leigh, Nicole, Robert, Melissa, Alexander and Thomas and her 2 great-grandchildren Ryan and Ella. Teresa was loved by many family and friends and will be missed by everyone she knew. The family would like to extend their gratitude to all of Teresa's caregivers, both at home, and at the Humber River Hospital. The family will receive friends at the Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home, 211 Langstaff Road East (west of Bayview Avenue), from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 2, 2019. A Mass of Christian burial will take place within the funeral home in the Chapel of St. Joseph at 2:15 p.m. on Monday, June 3, 2019. Entombment to follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. Donations may be made to the Sara Elizabeth Centre. Online condolences and directions may be found at



PETRUNGARO, Teresa It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Mother and Grammy. Teresa passed away peacefully Thursday, May 30, 2019 at the age of 91. Loving wife of the late Luigi. Cherished mother of Robert (Kim) and Anna Morris (Tom). Proudest Grammy of her grandchildren Richard (Laurie), Leigh, Nicole, Robert, Melissa, Alexander and Thomas and her 2 great-grandchildren Ryan and Ella. Teresa was loved by many family and friends and will be missed by everyone she knew. The family would like to extend their gratitude to all of Teresa's caregivers, both at home, and at the Humber River Hospital. The family will receive friends at the Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home, 211 Langstaff Road East (west of Bayview Avenue), from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 2, 2019. A Mass of Christian burial will take place within the funeral home in the Chapel of St. Joseph at 2:15 p.m. on Monday, June 3, 2019. Entombment to follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. Donations may be made to the Sara Elizabeth Centre. Online condolences and directions may be found at catholic-cemeteries.com Published in the Toronto Star on June 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close