PETRUNGARO, Teresa It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Mother and Grammy. Teresa passed away peacefully Thursday, May 30, 2019 at the age of 91. Loving wife of the late Luigi. Cherished mother of Robert (Kim) and Anna Morris (Tom). Proudest Grammy of her grandchildren Richard (Laurie), Leigh, Nicole, Robert, Melissa, Alexander and Thomas and her 2 great-grandchildren Ryan and Ella. Teresa was loved by many family and friends and will be missed by everyone she knew. The family would like to extend their gratitude to all of Teresa's caregivers, both at home, and at the Humber River Hospital. The family will receive friends at the Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home, 211 Langstaff Road East (west of Bayview Avenue), from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 2, 2019. A Mass of Christian burial will take place within the funeral home in the Chapel of St. Joseph at 2:15 p.m. on Monday, June 3, 2019. Entombment to follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. Donations may be made to the Sara Elizabeth Centre. Online condolences and directions may be found at catholic-cemeteries.com
Published in the Toronto Star on June 1, 2019