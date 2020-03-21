Home

More Obituaries for TERESA SCORZIELLO
TERESA SCORZIELLO Obituary
SCORZIELLO, TERESA It is with profound sorrow, we mourn the passing of our beloved mother Teresa, on March 19, 2020, on the Feast of St. Joseph, at the age of 72. Her loving family surrounded her at Toronto General Hospital. Teresa was a beloved wife of the late Mario Scorziello of 54 years and cherished mother to Anna (Filippo Calcagno), Velia (Americo Viola) and Marco (Tressa Scorziello). Proud Nonna of Lorenzo (Daniela) Cristina, Serena, Sofia, Matthew and Victoria. We are at a loss for words in processing how we will cope with losing our mother or what life will be like without her strength, guidance and support. She was the center of our family, the heart and soul of our home and our very lives. Our mother Teresa could light up a room, her laugh and her presence warmed hearts. Her compassion, graciousness and indomitable spirit are her legacy. She was an accomplished cook, who nurtured a remarkable number of close lifelong friendships. She welcomed everyone into her home, her table was always full and her door was open to all. Our mother was a fighter and her incredible tenacity had showed up in her strong will to live. She braved a courageous and hard-fought battle with cancer that endured for over 6 years. We would like to extend sincere thanks and gratitude to the doctors and nurses at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre and Toronto General Hospital, as well as, the palliative care team at the Temmy Latner Centre for Palliative Care for their solid support, kindness and dedication to our mother. We cherish her unwavering faith, love of her family and incredible value for life and we will miss her greatly. It is with very heavy hearts that our family has made the difficult decision to hold a private funeral with our immediate family, in honor of our dear mother, Teresa Scorziello. Due to the evolving status of COVID-19, we have chosen to do this in order to minimize the threat of spreading the coronavirus. Ultimately, we recognize that the health and safety of our loved ones comes first. We appreciate your love and support at this time and we welcome your messages of condolence. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the .
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 21, 2020
