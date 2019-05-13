TRSTENJAK, TERESA Passed away at home in her 72nd year after a courageous battle with cancer. Wife of Dragutin Trstenjak, greatly missed by her daughter Nadia (Florin Negoita) and sister Mary Jane Bajdo. Lover of nature, animals and avid hiker, she was sustained in her battle by her oddball sense of humour. Thanks to the Oncology Department at Brampton Civic Hospital and all the home care providers. Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Arrangements by Egan Funeral Home, Bolton (905-857-2213). Donations to your local animal shelter would be greatly appreciated. Condolences for the family may be offered at www.EganFuneralHome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on May 13, 2019