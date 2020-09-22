1/
Teresina PITTIGLIO
PITTIGLIO, Teresina (nee TEDESCO) January 20, 1929 - September 20, 2020 Passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020, peacefully at her home in Vaughan, Ontario, in the presence of her family. She will be sadly missed by her son Armando (Patricia) and two granddaughters Alexandra and Giulia. Predeceased by her husband Mauro (1998), son Cosimo (2017) and brothers Armando, Domenico and Giulio. She will be missed by her brother Severino and sister Assunta along with her many nieces and nephews. Family, friends and others whose lives Teresina touched, are invited to attend R.S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge Street, on September 23rd from 2 to 4 p.m. or 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral will be held September 24th at 9:30 a.m. at St. Paschal Baylon Church, 92 Steeles Ave. W., Thornhill. For livestream link of service please visit Rskane.ca. Entombment at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. Restrictions are currently in place for services. Please contact R.S. Kane Funeral Home for updated information.


Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 22, 2020.
