UGOLINI, TERI Passed away peacefully at Freeport Campus of Grand River Hospital, on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, in her 63rd year. Loving mother of Sarah. Proud "Nonna" of Emma and Oliver. Daughter of the late Billie and Carlo Ugolini. Dear sister of Carlo (Debbie) and Dayle. Fondly remembered by her nieces and nephews. Cremation arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467. A Gathering to Celebrate Teri's Life will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Kitchener-Waterloo Humane Society or Grand River Hospital Foundation - Cancer Centre would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Teri's memorial.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 24, 2019