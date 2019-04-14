Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for TERRANCE EDWARD BROOKS. View Sign

BROOKS, LLB, QC, TERRANCE EDWARD July 17, 1934 - April 13, 2019 Terry passed away peacefully at the Great War Memorial Hospital in Perth, Ontario, on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Loving husband of the late Loretta Brooks (Masterson) and cherished father of John (Elizabeth Rush), Patrick (Allison Presley), Martha, Terry (Nora FitzGerald), Sarah (David Burtnick), Edward (Kate McIntyre) and Matthew (Laura McNulty). He leaves twenty grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He also leaves his brothers Bill (Joan) and Michael. Terry was predeceased by his parents, Dr. Edward F. and Isobel (Noonan) Brooks, his brother D'Arcy and his four sisters, Mary, Patsy, Betty and Susan. After graduating from Queen's Law School, Terry joined the firm Fasken & Calvin, where he practiced until 1985. He later went on to practice law for the Ontario Government. Terry enjoyed time with family and friends, especially his many summers and then his years living at Christie Lake. His last years were spent in comfort, surrounded by friends at Carolina Retirement Residence in Perth. The family would like to thank the residents, staff and volunteers at the Carolina Residence for the respect, love and care with which they treated Terry. The family is also grateful to the staff of nurses and doctors at the Great War Memorial Hospital for their gentle care and guidance. Friends may pay their respects at the Blair & Son Funeral Home, 15 Gore St. W., Perth, on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. John's Catholic Church, 38 Wilson St. E., Perth, on Wednesday, April 17th at 11:00 a.m. A reception for family and friends will follow. In remembrance of Terry, donations to the Alzheimer Society Lanark Leeds Grenville would be appreciated. No flowers please. For condolences or further information, visit our website at

15 Gore Street West

Perth , ON K7H 2L7

