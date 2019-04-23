RITCHIE, Terrance "Terry" Passed away suddenly in Brampton, on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at the age of 76. Cherished husband to Gisele for over 53 years. Loving dad to Jim (Anissa), Bryan (Gisele) and Greg (Cheyne). Beloved grandpa to Noelle, Caden, Taylin, Alexander, Victoria and Finn. Terry will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his extended family and friends. Family and friends may gather at the Andrews Community Funeral Centre - 8190 Dixie Road, Brampton (north of Steeles Avenue), 905-456-8190, on Thursday, April 25th from 1-3 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the Chapel of the funeral home following the visitation at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Ontario. Online condolences may be made at www.andrewscommunity funeralcentre.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 23, 2019