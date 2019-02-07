Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for TERRENCE EDWARD (TERRY) MALONE. View Sign

MALONE, TERRENCE (TERRY) EDWARD October 4, 1938 - February 4, 2019 Terry passed away peacefully, on Monday morning after some difficult years suffering from Alzheimer's. Terry was the husband of the late Harlene (nee Mathieson); father to David Malone, John Malone, Sue Malone, and Jennifer and Brian Volkmann; Grampy to Rachel, Harry, Alastair, Katherine and Euan; brother to Penny and Michael Doyle and the late Sandra Malone; and dear friend of The Rev. Canon James R. and Anne Garland. Many thanks for the excellent care Dad received from Victoria Manor Long Term Care in Lindsay. Friends will be received at the McEachnie Funeral Home, 28 Old Kingston Road, Ajax, on Friday, February 8th from 7-9 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held in the chapel at the McEachnie Funeral Home on Saturday, February 9th at 1 p.m. If desired, as expressions of sympathy, donations to the Alzheimer Society, the Arthritis Society or a charity of your choice would be appreciated. A private interment will follow in the spring.

28 OLD KINGSTON RD

Ajax , ON L1T 2Z7

