GOODFELLOW, TERRENCE KENNETH Terry passed away peacefully at Milton District Hospital on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, two days after his 69th birthday, beset by continued health issues. He was proud to be a Long Branch boy, the second child of Kenneth Goodfellow and Burneta Stonehouse. Terry was predeceased by his parents, by his sister Lynn Herbert and by his university sweetheart and wife, Elizabeth Kerfoot Goodfellow. He will be greatly missed by his wife and dining companion, Willi and by his children Marc, David, Mia (Shawn), Ben (Jennifer), Jacob and Saraina (Taelor). Terry was the beloved Papa of Maggie, Dakota, Elizabeth, Brooklyn, Luke and Katie. He also loved his role as "good cop" Papa to Taylor, Ocean, Veronika, Jordanne, Livy, Mya, Cole and many others who enjoyed his kind and loving presence. Terry was also predeceased by Kindergarten Bob, his longest friendship and is survived by his Monday night football buddy, his other Bob (always Bobs). Terry loved and was loved by his Froehlich family and his Stutt family and took great joy in entertaining them, as well as his many friends for dinner, whether big occasions or small, when he would regale guests with tales of his time working for the City of Mississauga. He always looked forward to summer when friends and family would join him outside, the more the merrier. Terry was a loving foster parent with the Hamilton Catholic Children's Aid Society and was most proud of the relationships maintained with the biological families of his "children" and with the children who always kept in touch. Despite his increasing health problems, Terry was a happy and loving man, content with his life and strong friendships. His sense of humour will never be forgotten. We would like to thank those who kept him alive and comfortable the last few years, Doctors George Gleisner, Sharn Bhandhal, David Alter and Richard Warren, as well as the nurses at Acclaim Health and all those who cared for him during his hospital stay this past month. If you wish, Terry would have been proud of donations to the St. Benedict Church Building Fund or the charity of your choice. A Funeral Mass will be announced at a later date. Letters of condolence, shared stories and memorial donations may be left for the family online at www.mckersie-kocher.ca
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 28, 2020.