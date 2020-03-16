|
GROGAN, TERRI ANN Passed away peacefully at Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington, on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the age of 91. Beloved wife of Dennis Grogan. Loving mother of Kathleen (Robert), Laura (Kevin), Melanie (Danny), Matthew, and Vanessa (Zarko). Predeceased by her sons Christopher and Michael. Cherished grandmother of James, Allyson, Sam, Katie, Emma, Liam, Sophia and Julian; great-grandmother of Penny and Hendrix. Funeral Service at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stoplight north of QEW), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333), on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 1 p.m. followed by a Reception. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations made to the Alzheimer Society would be greatly appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 16, 2020