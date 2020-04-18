TERRI ELIZABETH ALLAN
ALLAN, TERRI ELIZABETH September 8, 1973 - April 9, 2020 Passed away suddenly and peacefully at home in Barrie on Thursday, April 9, 2020, of an allergic reaction. Beloved daughter of Muriel Hamilton and step-father Jack ("Dad") Hamilton, younger sister of Jayne and brother Paul (Dabbs). Terri will be sadly missed for her chattering and her vivacity. She was a loving and exuberant soul who delighted in all of life's joys, but whose heart was too tender for its cruelties. She was a bright star whose light dimmed way too soon. She has left a hole in our hearts that will forever remain. As per her wishes, Terri will be cremated and her ashes scattered in a place where she was her happiest. Rest peacefully, beautiful one, you are loved.

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 18, 2020.
