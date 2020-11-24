ALEXANDER, Terri Lee (nee TANTI) 1953 - 2020 It is with heavy hearts that we announce Terri's sudden passing at home, on November 20, 2020, at the young age of 67. Beloved wife of 46 years to Jerry. Loving mother of Michael Ryan (Jennifer), Christopher John (Ashley) and Jennifer Lee (Chris). Proud grandmother of Olivia, William, Nicholas, Bennett, Jake and Hailey. Daughter of Michael and Lena Tanti. Sister to Marion Crean. Sister-in-law to Lisanne DiCaro (Bill). Cherished aunt of Janice (Pino) and Jerry. Will be sadly missed by many cousins and friends. An invite-only visitation will be held at Glen Oaks Funeral Home to honour her on Friday, November 27th, followed by a funeral service at 2:30 p.m. A livestream of the service will be available online via the Glen Oaks Funeral Home website. Burial to follow the service. In lieu of gifts or flowers, donations may be made to the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH), the Arthritis Society of Canada or the Heart & Stroke Foundation in her honour.



