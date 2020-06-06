Terri (Teresa) White (nee McNeice)

July 23, 1949 - June 4, 2020

Predeceased by beloved husband David White, devoted stepmom to Christian (Elaine) White and her grandsons Dylan and Kieran.

While we are sad to say our last goodbyes to her, we take great comfort in knowing that she left this life the way she lived it: in control and in charge to the very last! She wouldn't let cancer dictate its terms to her and we're all enormously proud of her courage. Terri was the first of eight children to Len and Mary and leaves her siblings Barb Smyth, Len (Laverne), Steve (Lee), Bill (Liz), David (Caroline), Peter (Joni), and Claudette (John) Bartley. She also leaves her nieces and nephews, Stephanie, Michael (Ashley), Alyson (Marty), Patrick, Liam, Jackie, (Eliott), Jeff (Tara), Christine (Csaba), Veronica (Eric), Melinda (Zack), Carson, Jessica (Marc), Gregory, and Sarah (and many grandnieces and grandnephews).

Terri developed a deep love of hiking, here and abroad, and delighted spending time with her many friends and fellow travellers whose company she cherished. She was a longtime employee and proud retiree of Bell Canada.

The family wants to express its special appreciation to Dr. Bouchard who treated Terri with compassion, honesty and dignity, to the entire medical staff at Princess Margaret and Toronto General, and to all the LHIN staff who helped Terri live out her life in her home which was her dearest wish. Also immeasurable thanks to four special women who were there for Terri to the last: her sister Barb, her lifelong friend Sandy, her sister-in-law Laverne, and her friend and neighbour Mary. Given the times we're living in, there will be no service, but our hope is to arrange a celebration of Terri's life down the road. Terri was a huge supporter of Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation. Should you wish contribute in Terri's memory, the link to donate and online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca

