LITTLE, TERRY A. It is with great sadness that we had to say goodbye to our beloved Terry Little, in his 77th year, on September 2, 2020. While surrounded by his loving family, he lost a long, hard battle with cancer. Leaving to mourn, his wife, Marilyn, children: Steve (Linda), Debbie (Marc), and Jason (Michele), grandchildren: Chantale (Steve), predeceased by Melissa, Ashley, Kodi, Angele, Marc, Daniel, Dominic, and Mathieu, great-grandchildren: Madison, Liam, Emma, and many brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the nurses, the palliative care team, Dr. Dudani and Dr. Mihaylova from Brampton Civic Hospital - your care and kindness will never be forgotten. Terry's first job was a Hopper for the Toronto Star, which he liked very much and often reminisced about. His love for us will remain in our hearts forever!!



