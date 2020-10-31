1/
TERRY A. LITTLE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share TERRY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LITTLE, TERRY A. It is with great sadness that we had to say goodbye to our beloved Terry Little, in his 77th year, on September 2, 2020. While surrounded by his loving family, he lost a long, hard battle with cancer. Leaving to mourn, his wife, Marilyn, children: Steve (Linda), Debbie (Marc), and Jason (Michele), grandchildren: Chantale (Steve), predeceased by Melissa, Ashley, Kodi, Angele, Marc, Daniel, Dominic, and Mathieu, great-grandchildren: Madison, Liam, Emma, and many brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the nurses, the palliative care team, Dr. Dudani and Dr. Mihaylova from Brampton Civic Hospital - your care and kindness will never be forgotten. Terry's first job was a Hopper for the Toronto Star, which he liked very much and often reminisced about. His love for us will remain in our hearts forever!!

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 31, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved