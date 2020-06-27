ANQUETIL, Terry George His quiet strength, generosity and sense of humour will endure in us as we mourn the loss of Dad, Grampa, Terr. Terry passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020, surrounded by his immediate family, at Southlake Regional Hospital. He was the adoring husband to Patricia (nee Sullivan), super-Dad to Suzanne, Corey, daughter-in-law Jennifer, and grandfather to his two cherished granddaughters Noelle and Simone. Terry was a devoted member of the community serving as a firefighter his entire 37-year career retiring as Platoon Chief of the North York/ Toronto Fire Department. Known for being a savvy bid-euchre partner, he enjoyed golfing with friends at a leisurely pace, and as an avid sports fan he was famous for convening the family NFL pool. He had a legendary dry sense of humour, velvety voice and loved close family gatherings. We will continue to speak of him and remember countless 'happy days' including sunsets at Bruce Beach, and home life in Willowdale and Aurora. If you are so moved, please consider donating to The Children's Foundation to honour Terry. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www. Thompsonfh-Aurora.com for the Anquetil family.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 27, 2020.