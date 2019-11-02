Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for TERRY JAMES "BERT" CARTER. View Sign Service Information Highland Funeral Home 10 CACHET WOODS COURT Markham , ON L6C 3G1 (905)-887-8600 Obituary

CARTER, TERRY JAMES "BERT" Passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, surrounded by his family. Terry was the beloved husband of Nancy (nee Maikawa) and adored father of Melissa, Michael (Laura), Jennifer (Sarah) and Kimiko. Predeceased by parents John and Florence, father-in-law Kiyoshi. Will be deeply missed by mother-in-law Eiko; Aunt Lois; siblings, John (Jan), Rosemary (Terry), Rusty (Cheryl), Heather (Kevin), Tracey (Wayne) and Susie (Michael), and all extended family members. Terry was an amazing man who spent his life creating a happy, secure and loving home for his family. He relished time spent with his loved ones: coaching hockey and t-ball; summer trips to the cottage or picnics at the beach; and a good walk with his pug, Hope. He was a constant cheerleader in all his children's endeavours. Being kind and gentle, he was always at the ready to lend a helping hand. As a husband, he was a best friend who always made Nancy laugh and filled her heart with love. His beautiful smile and infectious laugh warmed those around him. Terry gave us a solid example by which to live and to inspire us to be the best versions of ourselves. His profound presence will be remembered. Family and friends will be received at Highland Funeral Home - Markham Chapel, located at 10 Cachet Woods Court, Markham. Visitation will be held November 7th, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held November 8th, at 11 a.m., reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Memory Clinic Fund would be appreciated by the family, please visit

Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 2, 2019

