TERRY JOSEPH KASPER
KASPER, TERRY JOSEPH Passed away in Meaford on August 22, 2020, at the age of 63. An electrician with Aecon Group for 20 years. Son of the late Paul and Dolores Kasper of Pennsylvania. He moved to Canada in 1970, spending 45 years in the Cobourg area and moving to Meaford in 2015. Terry will be missed dearly by his wife and best friend Mary Anne (nee Seaborn), daughter Anne, son Paul (Kelly) and his granddaughters Lindsay and Jillian. Also survived by his two sisters and predeceased by one sister all of Pennsylvania and survived by many nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place and Terry's life will be celebrated at a later date. Further information, messages of condolence or memorial donations to the Meaford Hospital Foundation may be made through the Ferguson Funeral Home in Meaford to whom arrangements have been entrusted at fergusonfuneralhomes.ca

Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ferguson Funeral Home
48 Boucher Street East
Meaford, ON N4L 1B9
(519) 538-1320
