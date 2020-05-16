TERRY LANG
LANG, TERRY With broken hearts we announce the passing of our hero and role model from a quick and aggressive cancer. Mourned by wife of 44 years, Laurie, and their children Amanda and Kelly (Gabriel), the proudest of his accomplishments. Predeceased by loving parents George and Kay, and beloved uncle "Bus". Remembered with love by siblings Patricia (Bill), Tommy (Evelyn) and David (Jane), sister-in-law Sherri, and many nieces and nephews. Will be missed by aunt Bet, uncle Gord (predeceased), and his cousins and their families, as well as Laurie's large family. Terry had a long career mainly with Pitney Bowes. He was a gifted gardener and musician, and was fond of animals of all kinds. He loved old movies, history, politics, and enjoyed a lively debate. A Celebration of this great Life will be held at a later date to be announced. Please visit our online book of memories at McDougall & Brown Scarborough.

Published in Toronto Star on May 16, 2020.
