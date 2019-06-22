O'CONNOR, D.V.M., TERRY (ARTHUR TERENCE) Passed away June 19, 2019, at Southlake Hospital, Newmarket. Born April 11, 1932, in Pickering, Ontario, Terry was married for over 61 years to Colleen (Kenny) who predeceased him by just one month. Terry was predeceased by his daughter Mary Angela and is survived by his children Karen, Kevin (Laurie), Chris (Heather), Maggie, Mike (Michaela) and Teresa (Todd). Terry was the loving Papa to Elysia (Andrew), Meghan (Mike), Cameron (Amanda), Bryan, Dalton (Kate), Brittny, Emily, Morgan, Hailey, Katey, Bridget, Rogan, Caroline, Quinn and Connor and Great-Papa to Beatrix, Allie, Jackson, Colin, Silas and Charlotte. Terry was predeceased by his parents Arthur and Margaret O'Connor and siblings George, Marguerite, Morgan, Helen, Geraldine and Maurice (Marilyn) and Moira Ste. Marie (Ron). He is survived by Patricia and Denis (Ursula). He was also predeceased by Colleen's brothers Don (late Edna), Stu (late Evelyn), Joe (Diane) and Doug (late Janet) and is survived by her siblings, Joan Zuwala (late Ches), Bill (late Florence), Margaret Campagnolo (late Para), David (late Linda), Cathy and Barbara. Visitation will be held at Dixon Garland Funeral Home, Markham, June 25, 2019 from 1:00 – 3:00 and 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. Funeral mass at St. Patrick's Parish, Markham, June 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., with interment at Resurrection Cemetery, Whitby. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Canadian Foodgrains Bank.

